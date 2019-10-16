The World Health Organization says the number of people living with dementia is expected to triple from about 50 million to 152 million by the year 2050.
Only 15 percent of the United States population were living with dementia in 2016, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
However, that number is expected to grow to about 98 million — or nearly one in four U.S. residents — by the year 2060.
While these statistics are staggering, the Raleigh County Commission on Aging says they’re here to help local families care for a loved one with dementia.
Deterioration in memory, thinking and behavior make it difficult for loved ones with dementia to perform everyday tasks.
Terry Tilley, director of Social Services for the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, has shared guidance with more than 200 families since 2008.
“Taking care of people with dementia is hard and if you’ve never done it you don’t realize how hard it is,” Tilley said.
“They change and they’re not the person the family knew before. It becomes so stressful taking care of this person who is forgetful, maybe who gets angry easily and has these behaviors.”
Dementia is a blanket term used for several mostly progressive diseases, but the most common is Alzheimer’s, which accounts for about 60 to 70 percent of cases.
The Raleigh County Commission on Aging typically holds a Dealing with Dementia workshop in the fall and spring.
Its fall workshop took place on Sept. 24.
Tilley says this year’s event was a great success. She hopes more affected families will come out in the spring. The event is free and open to the public.
“The thing about people with dementia is over time they change. What’s not a problem today may be a problem next week when they weren’t in class,” she said.
Each participant gets a 300-page guidebook to take home so they can handle any issues that may arise with their loved one.
One thing that makes West Virginia unique is the values most families here uphold, Tilley says.
“I think it’s a cultural thing in Southern West Virginia. We take care of our own family and feel guilty if we have to ask for help,” she said.
“This is something you cannot do alone. You need to ask people to help you,” she added. “Whether its other members of your family or professional caregivers. Get some education.”
According to the CDC, 47 percent of nursing home residents are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias.
Thirty-two percent are home health agency patients and 30 percent participate in adult day service centers.
“The thing we want to do is help these people. That’s why we do these classes,” Tilley said. “There are lots of good places they can get information. We just happen to be one of them.”
Alzheimer’s Disease is the sixth leading cause of death among adults and fifth for those aged 65 or older, according to the CDC.
The exact cause of dementia is not fully understood. However, the CDC says a combination of genetic factors, the environment and lifestyle likely play a role.
The CDC says symptoms do not appear until after the age of 60 in more than 90 percent of Alzheimer’s patients.
For more information on the Raleigh County Commission on Aging call 304-255-1397.
The organization holds a dementia support group on the third Thursday of every month at 2 p.m.