After a string of days when Covid-related deaths were approaching the pace of last winter when the disease was on its worst behavior, the state’s Thursday pandemic report showed zero death in the previous 24 hours.
Over the previous eight days, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) counted 89 Covid-related deaths, pushing the state’s total to 7,761.
Other measures of the prevalence of the disease in the state remained elevated but not in any particular hurry to go anywhere.
The positive test rate stayed in single digits for a second straight day and the fifth day in the past six, registering at 9.38 percent, which was up from 8.39 percent in the Wednesday report and higher than the overall rate of 8.60 percent.
The number of active Covid cases in the state backed up a bit in the Thursday report, falling from 1,079 to 1,041, stubbornly spending the 29th consecutive day above 1,000.
And the number of patients hospitalized for treatment of the highly infectious disease trickled down from 309 to 306 over the course of the previous day, staying above 300 for the 16th straight day.
– By J. Damon Cain
