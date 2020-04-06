Youth baseball still on hold

Area Little League players and coaches were holding out slim hopes of getting back to the practice field on Monday.
No such luck.
Little League International announced over the weekend it has extended the time to observe social distancing to May 11. The move was anticipated since last week after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention extended the recommendation to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people to April 30 as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Little League originally set the limit at April 6.
The league statement was posted on its website.
"Little League International operates more than 6,500 programs in more than 84 countries, and therefore, we recommend that our leagues exercise an abundance of caution and implement a temporary suspension/delay of all league activities until no earlier than May 11."
Area leagues are heeding the call of LLI, getting the word out on social media.
Beckley Little League posted on Facebook: "Beckley Little League has decided to follow the recommendation of Little League International by postponing ALL activities until May 11th. We will continue to update everyone on the 2020 season. Once a decision has been made on when practices can resume and as soon as we have an Opening Day date I will let you know."
Babe Ruth League, including the Beckley chapter, is also in a holding pattern. The league posted its recommendations on March 19 and provided guidelines moving toward what it hopes will be a salvaged season:
l The deadline for local leagues to charter will be extended from May 15 to June 1, 2020.
l All local leagues that have not chartered and insured their program should do so to make sure you have insurance coverage and that your 2020 local league boards and volunteers are receiving all vital information from Babe Ruth Headquarters. (As a reminder, Babe Ruth insurance obtained for the 2019 season expired on February 1, 2020.) In order to obtain your charter and insurance, we suggest you enroll a minimum number of teams at this time. As in past seasons, your league will be able to complete “add/drops” for your team counts by July 1, 2020.
l Also as in past seasons, leagues will be issued a credit for charter fees and a refund for accident/liability insurance for any teams that do not materialize in 2020. Total cancellation of insurance coverage is not possible once coverage if obtained.
The same day of the BRL announcement, Beckley Babe Ruth announced via Facebook that signup dates scheduled for March 21 and 28 were postponed and the league would "follow safety precautions that our state and federal agencies have provided us with."
