Question: Does wearing a mask weaken my immune system?
Answer: No. All those clips on You Tube are simply not true. If you watch them, their information is contradictory. Our immune system does not weaken by you wearing a mask for a few minutes when you are outside shopping or if you are inside during a pandemic.
In fact it keeps you safe.
If it were to “weaken” your immune system, then all the health care workers and frontline health care staff who wear masks and gloves during their 12-14-hour shifts for their entire careers would have “weakened immune systems.”
It simply makes no sense. But if you want to believe it, then I am hitting a dead wall.
❖
Question: Do I need to wear a mask?
Answer: Yes. Yes. Yes.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, M.D. MPH, is a Beckley native who has been a physician in southern West Virginia since 2010. She operates two practices – one in Beckley and one in Princeton.