FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, vials of AstraZeneca vaccine are ready to be used at the Wellcome Centre in London. Regulators in the U.K. and four other countries said Thursday, March 4, 2021, they plan to fast-track the development and authorization of modified COVID-19 vaccines to ensure drugmakers are able to move swiftly in targeting emerging variants of the coronavirus disease.