With the social media “welcome mats” from each school rolled out to students via the Wyoming County Schools Facebook page, students are returning to school this week on a staggered attendance schedule.
Only students in grades one, five, and nine returned Tuesday.
“It's been a really smooth first day,” emphasized Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
Students had their temperatures taken before getting on the bus, then again at school.
None of the students had a high temperature, Cline said.
“Most of the students were masked up,” she said.
“The ones who forgot their masks, the bus drivers provided them with one.
“Once again our bus drivers really came through,” Cline emphasized.
“They're right there on the front lines, the first one the students see in the morning.”
Cline said she had talked with several principals throughout the day, and there were no major issues reported.
“I'm so glad we did this staggered opening,” she said.
“This was the best thing for the kids,” Cline said.
“I think this would be good during a normal year.”
The staggered opening, with a limited number of students in the buildings, provided students with time to get settled and to become accustomed to a new school environment, she explained.
Students this year, as across the nation, will be required to wear masks in group settings and, with social distancing, classroom seating arrangements will be different.
Lunch will be provided in Styrofoam containers this year rather than the trays students are accustomed to using.
Today, Sept. 9, only students in grades 2, 6, and 10 will attend school.
On Thursday, only students in grades 3, 7, and 11 will attend classes.
Kindergarten open house activities are also scheduled Thursday at elementary schools across the county.
On Friday, kindergarten students will attend their first day of school, along with fourth, eighth, and 12th graders.
On Monday, Sept. 14, all students in kindergarten through 12th grade will return.
Pre-kindergarten open house activities are scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 15. Pre-kindergarten students will spend their first day in school Thursday, Sept. 17.