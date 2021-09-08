Wyoming students, employees wearing masks again

Wyoming County students and school staff will be mandated to wear masks again today following a 4-1 vote Tuesday by the board of education. Richie Walker cast the dissenting vote.
With the number of Covid-19 cases skyrocketing in the county, officials were looking at the possibility of school closings without a mask requirement, Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, said.
The vote reversed the board's decision of Aug. 11, when they voted 4-1 to allow parents to decide if their children should wear a mask while in school, based on Cline's recommendation. At that time, Mike Davis cast the dissenting vote.
About 20 parents and grandparents attended the meeting Tuesday, with nearly half of them making impassioned pleas – some through tears, a few visibly angry – that the board not require the masks.
Dr. Joanna Bailey, who practices in Pineville, said she had seen more people that day than any other day in her career.
Of the 56 tests given at the Tug River clinic Tuesday, seven were positive, which is a very high number, she told board members.
She said the hospital had begun to ration Covid treatments and were saving them for those with lung issues.
“There are people in Wyoming County who don't need to die that are dying from this,” she said through tears.
Additionally, the virus is draining the country's health care system to the point that other emergencies and problems are not receiving the necessary treatments.
The Delta variant is almost as contagious as chicken pox, she noted. Someone infected with the Delta variant can expect to spread it to at least seven other people, Bailey said.
She encouraged the board to approve the mask requirement.
James Mullins, a parent, said his eight-year-old told him she did not want to wear a mask.
His mother died of Covid-19.
“I don't wear a mask,” he said, adding he knew it was a precaution and there could be consequences.
He said he'd never worn a mask in all the years he'd worked in the mines and knew there would be consequences for the decision.
“Our freedoms are being taken away,” he said.
“If we wear a mask here, why aren't we wearing a mask there,” he noted of public events and department store visits where few people wear masks.
“We've let this virus scare us to death,” Mullins said.
Nathan Walker, a parent and son of board member Richie Walker, accused board members of making their decision before the meeting began.
“Two weeks ago, it was our decision, now it's not,” he said.
“I am anti-vaccine,” Walker said. “That's my choice. You don't raise my kids, they're mine...
“If they want to wear a mask that's fine,” he said of other students, “but don't take my choice.”
Walker also said the masks provided by the schools for students and staff are not adequate.
Cline said the masks are medical grade and the same ones used during hospital surgeries.
“You've done made your mind up,” Walker accused the board. “That's why these other two board members aren't here.”
“We're here to go over the facts and make a decision when everything is over,” Allan Stiltner, board vice president, told Walker. “You can't tell me I've made up my mind...”
Members Mike Davis and Doug Lester participated in the meeting by phone.
Davis told the parents he does not believe the board should be meeting in large groups with the virus numbers escalating as they are now when meetings could be done by Zoom or teleconference. He also fears infecting his elderly mother-in-law, he said.
Lester, a pharmacist, said his work day had just ended before the meeting began.
“I wear a mask eight hours a day,” said Dianne Brooks Smith, a nurse who works in Pineville.
Smith said she worries about the children, newborn to 11 years of age, who cannot get vaccinated against the virus.
“There's nothing to protect them,” she emphasized, adding those over 12 have a choice about the vaccine.
“We have seen a lot of kids die from this. Please protect all the children,” Smith said.
“Don't take away my child's freedom,” Julie Frazier, a parent, told the board through tears. “You're not going to tell me or my child what to do.”
A few of the parents complained that the masks cause problems for their children, including headaches, amplifying anxiety and depression, preventing communication with other students, among other issues.
Board members said students who could provide a medical reason, documented by a physician, will be excused from wearing the masks.
Students without a medical excuse who refuse to wear the masks will be sent home, officials noted.
Cline said what she had heard from all the speakers was that they all wanted their children in school.
Students were away from the classroom from Oct. 19, 2020 until Jan. 19, 2021, she said.
Virtual school and remote learning “were complete flops,” she said, which demonstrated there is no substitute for having children in the classroom with a teacher in order to learn.
“Covid is a plague on our society,” she said.
To not look at the safety of all children with the utmost caution “is not doing anybody any favors,” she said.
She noted that officials have to look “at the big picture,” the safety of all 3,441 students enrolled in county schools.
With the growing number of quarantines, the school outbreaks, and the red map, Cline said, the county is looking at closures.
Case results were being reported so frequently Tuesday, schools officials could not provide an accurate number of students who tested positive and those who are quarantined due to exposure, according to Kim Runion, director of auxiliary educational services and attendance.
On Aug. 31, the first day all students attended for a full day, there were 11 positive case results and 64 students quarantined. Three instructional days later (or five calendar days), on Sept. 7, those numbers had jumped to 172 quarantined and 29 positive tests, she told board members. Those numbers do not include exposure from Labor Day activities, she noted.
While local doctors provide updated information regularly, test results from other counties are much slower to come into the office, she explained.
“The numbers were changing by the hour today,” she said.
Late Friday afternoon, the West Virginia Department of Education provided its “School Recovery & Guidance” guidelines, John Henry, assistant superintendent, told board members.
Schools with a universal mask policy will not be required to quarantine students and staff after exposure, according to the guidelines.
“I recommend the following,” Cline said, “compulsory mask mitigation protocol for pre-k through 12th grade students and all employees.
“Masks must be worn by all students and employees during the school day at all times, except when eating, regardless of vaccine status, unless students/employees have a medical excuse not to wear a mask; and
“The board of education will commit to an examination of data and guidance at every mid-month board meeting to asses the Covid data and determine the course of action regarding masks and mitigation for the next month,” Cline said.
Board member Richie Walker said he “planted his flag with the parents' choice,” adding he believes requiring the masks is overreach. He also said Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Education should be ashamed for leaving the decision to county boards.
“We came back last year and it (wearing masks) worked. We've got to do something. Give us a month,” Prichard told parents.
The only way things will return to normal is if 80 percent of the population gets the vaccine, Davis said.
He said he worries that children who get the virus now may have lung or kidney issues 10 years down the road.
Davis said he understood the parents wanting a say in what happens to their child.
“Some things are bigger than us and this is one of those things,” Davis said.
He also noted that vaccines have defeated several diseases.
“If we don't stop it now, we could go on for years like this,” Davis emphasized.
Lester said he had filled prescriptions earlier in the day for little children with Covid and, with his vote, he wanted to do what he believes is the right thing for the children.
The board will revisit the issue in mid October.