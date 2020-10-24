Wyoming red; Monroe orange

Wyoming County schools are a long way from opening school doors and seeing its athletic teams take the field again as confirmed cases of Covid-19 are spiking in the county, in the state and across the country.
At a pandemic press briefing on Friday, Gov. Jim Justice and Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus response coordinator, were sounding dire warnings about the weeks ahead.
The Saturday numbers showed further erosion of the situation.
The West Virginia Department of Education’s color-coded Covid transmission map posted Saturday afternoon showed Wyoming County bright red – the only county in the state to earn the most restrictive of the code’s five colors.
Wyoming was red last Saturday as well, but its numbers have gotten worse.
In one week, its seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 population has nearly doubled, rising from 27.32 to 53.94. In order to return to in-person classes, that metric would need to be no higher than 14.9 cases.
Likewise, its percent positivity rating, the other metric school districts can use to open their doors, was at 13.91 percent, up from 10.80 percent in the last week. The standard for opening is 4.9 percent.
As of Saturday, the county had added 119 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in October, 24 of which landed in just the last day.
The pace of transmission in the county, as across the state and southern West Virginia, has been gaining momentum month to month. The county added 46 cases in August, 54 in September and an eye-popping 119 in October with six days left before the calendar turns to November.
Seven other county school systems across the state will join Wyoming in remote learning this week, including Monroe County which fell a color on the transmission map.
Monroe’s metrics landed it in orange, the second most restrictive color. The sparcely populated county has recorded 69 cases this month and carries a rolling average of 28.53 cases per 100,000 population, well into red territory. But its positivity rate of 5.14 percent kept it in orange but still in distance learning mode.
Other southern West Virginia counties added to their cumulative totals in the Saturday report assembled by the Department of Health and Human Resources. Mercer added 23 confirmed case while Raleigh aded 11.
Collectively, the nine counties that make up The Register-Herald’s primary market have added 902 cases this month compared with 862 in all of September and 794 in August.
The trend line across the state has the same upward trajectory.
On Friday, with 260 new cases being reported, the state’s positive test rate came in at 3.85 percent, moving the cumulative rate up to 2.84 percent. There were a reported 4,602 active Covid-19 cases.
A day later, with an additional 320 confirmed Covid cases across the state, the test rate had jumped to 4.16 percent with the cumulative climbing to 2.88 percent, the highest it has been since 2.99 on April 25. Active cases, too, were up to 4,712.
“This terrible killer is still with us,” Justice said. “It’s spreading across our land. West Virginia is not exempt.”
Marsh warned of a very difficult six to 12 weeks straight ahead.
“This is a time when we are seeing Covid starting to spread much more easily,” he said. “Wearing a mask and physically distancing six feet or more from other people – if everybody does it, it is equivalent to having a vaccine today.
“It is equivalent to having a vaccine today and we’re not doing it at the level we need to.”
Nationally, a surge of infections, driven in part by neglect of safety precautions, has begun to overwhelm hospitals in much of the nation. More than 75,000 new cases were reported in the United States on Thursday, the second-highest daily total nationwide since the pandemic began. Eight states set single-day case records.
And then on Friday, the U.S. reported 83,757 new coronavirus cases across the country – a new single-day record.
The previous record of daily cases came on July 17, when there were 77,362 new cases, according to Johns Hopkins data.
Back in August, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading expert on infectious disease, warned that in order to contain the virus the country would need to get new cases under 10,000 per day by fall flu season.
That has not happened.
So far, in the U.S., 224,771 people have died from Covid-19 as of this report and 8.571 million have been infected.
Covid-19 hospitalizations increased in 38 states in the past week and, according to The Washington Post, 24 states broke their single-day case records in the last two weeks.
On Saturday, the DHHR reported 209 people had been hospitalized for Covid-19 in West Virginia including 71 in intensive care units. Both numbers are records.