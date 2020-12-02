Despite restricting in-person visits at the Wyoming Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Richmond, one patient tested positive for Covid-19 on Nov. 24.
The patient is being cared for in isolation, according to the center's website.
“We are working with the local health department to continue testing all patients and employees to identify and isolate possible cases of the virus,” according to a spokesperson.
Visits with center patients are restricted per the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' Bureau For Public Health guidelines.
Family members can visit with patients via Zoom or Skype by appointment.
Just as across West Virginia and the nation, the number of cases in Wyoming County is rapidly increasing. Students have not been inside the classroom since mid October due to the widespread infection rate.
“As we have seen an increase in Covid-19 in our county and throughout West Virginia, it is having a significant impact on skilled nursing centers,” Sherry Foltz, the center's executive director, said in a prepared statement. “The elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions, are disproportionately affected by Covid-19.
“In addition to caring for patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in isolated areas, we are using the most aggressive treatment authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and we have seen improved outcomes to date.
“We keep our testing data updated on our website,” Foltz said.
“Even with these treatments and vaccines on the way, we all need to do our part by wearing face masks properly, maintaining social distancing with those outside our immediate family and practice good hygiene by washing our hands or using hand sanitizer to slow down the spread.
“Again, please remember those with compromised immune systems in our centers, and in your own home who may be affected more severely by Covid-19 and everyone should follow all the guidelines provided by health officials.
“Finally, thank you to our dedicated care team who is working around the clock to provide care for all our patients.
“We appreciate the support we have received and continue to receive from our community,” Foltz said in the statement.
Wyoming Nursing and Rehabilitation Center opened in 1986 and is a 60-person care facility, specializing in skilled nursing, short-term rehabilitation and long-term care services. It is one of AMFM's 19 nursing and rehabilitation centers in West Virginia.