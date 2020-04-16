The Wyoming County Sheriff's Department was reduced to half last week after an Ohio juvenile, who was arrested in connection with distribution of fentanyl, exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.
Eight deputies who came in contact with the 17-year-old were quarantined while awaiting test results for the juvenile, according to Chief Deputy Brad Ellison.
“That was all the night shift and about half the evening shift,” he explained.
The juvenile had a cough and low-grade fever, Ellison said. The juvenile was tested Tuesday for the virus, and the deputies, along with others in the court system who came in contact with the juvenile, were also quarantined until the test results came back, according to officials.
The deputies were given the all-clear Saturday when the juvenile's test came back negative, Ellison said.
In the meantime, all the remaining deputies were working double 12-hour shifts to make up for those who were on self-quarantine, Ellison said.
“That made it really tough on our guys,” Ellison said.
“But, not one of them complained.”
Blood-borne diseases, such as HIV and hepatitis, have always been an added concern when dealing with any situation, Ellison said.
Now, the coronavirus is but another worry the deputies face daily when dealing with domestic situations, illegal drug issues, among numerous other circumstances.
“We're out in the public and these things happen,” Ellison said.
The juvenile and three men from Akron, Ohio, were arrested April 3 following a traffic stop near Mullens.
The investigation resulted in the seizure of 40 grams of fentanyl and a hand gun.
Pharmaceutical fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever used to treat severe pain, such as end-of-life-stage cancer. It is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Made in lozenge and patch form, the legal drug is easily turned into a liquid form that is then mixed with heroin or cocaine, or sprayed on such products as powdered sugar, according to officials.
In the past month, Ellison said, the Sheriff's Department has arrested or detained seven people from the Akron area believed to be involved in the delivery of fentanyl.
In a related issue, on March 24 and 25, officers responded to nine overdose calls in less than 36 hours across the county. Over the course of that same week, the total jumped from 9 to 14 overdoses.
Fentanyl is believed to be the source of those overdoses, Ellison said.