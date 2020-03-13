Wyoming County superintendent outlines plan in wake of statewide closures

“We will make it work,” Wyoming County Schools Superintendent Deirdre Cline said Friday after Gov. Jim Justice announced the statewide closing of all preschool through 12th-grade schools beginning Monday, March 16, due to the impending health threat from COVID-19.
As of Friday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, according to the governor. However, officials believe it is only a matter of time.
“These are extraordinary times. In all my 34-year career, I've never seen anything like this...
“But the school is a microcosm of our society,” Cline said.
Cline already had a tentative plan outlined that would keep students working at home for at least the coming week. Students will complete their NTID/snow/weather packets, which were distributed several weeks ago in anticipation of inclement weather.
“Distance learning is not an option in Wyoming County,” she emphasized.
“And it's not because we don't have enough devices; we do. The issue is the available infrastructure of Wi-Fi in the county,” she explained.
Cline said school officials are not comfortable requiring all students to rely on Wi-Fi services for assignments because it is not available in all homes and all communities.
“That would not be fair for all kids,” she said.
“We want to provide an equitable education for all our students,” she said.
Per West Virginia Department of Education instructions, the central office will be open and contracted staff, which includes principals and teachers among others, will be at the schools.
Parents and students can talk with teachers by phone at their schools from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Custodians will also be working in the schools to sanitize everything thoroughly, so that when students do return to classrooms, everything will be ready for them, Cline noted.
Additionally, per West Virginia Department of Education instructions:
• Feeding site locations for students, and avenues for community members to be involved, will be shared on county websites. In Wyoming County, the web address is boe.wyom.k12.wv.us.
• SAT testing scheduled for Saturday, March 14, can be held as scheduled.
• All spring sports are canceled until schools are back in session. The 14 mandatory practice-day rule applies.
• As long as staff are working in the schools supporting students, the days will not have to be made up. Depending on the length of the closure, a decision will be made regarding if and how missed instructional days will be made up.
• The U.S. Department of Education will provide flexibility to states regarding testing, accountability, and special education timelines.
• School Building Authority construction projects may continue as scheduled.
• Spring break schedules will be followed in each county.
• Kindergarten and preschool registrations are postponed.
• Adult Basic Education and Advanced Career Education (ACE) programs will continue as scheduled.
• Board of Education meetings can be held as scheduled.
• Credit recovery courses will continue to be offered.
• Gov. Justice will make a public announcement when schools will resume.
On Thursday, the Wyoming County Board of Education had voted to suspend all after-school activities – including sports, professional development meetings, tutoring, among other activities – in a move designed to protect students and staff as well as their families.
“This suspension of activities includes any and all activities beyond the normal hours of the school day,” Cline said before the statewide closure was announced.
“Our Board of Education not only believes in doing what is best for children, they are willing to make the tough and courageous decisions that sometimes come with that commitment,” Cline said in a prepared statement Thursday evening. “This decision is one of those tough and courageous decisions that was made in the best interest of children and with safety for all in mind.
“Hopefully, this health crisis will pass very soon and our world will return to the normal we all knew, before this pandemic arrived.
“Until then, we must work diligently, together, in all regards, toward the health of ourselves and each other,” Cline said.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is providing daily updates on the number of COVID-19 tests and any potential future cases. That information, along with additional alerts and updates, is also available online at Coronavirus.wv.gov.