Wyoming County moves to red

Wyoming County has moved to red on the state's Covid-19 color-coded metrics maps, compiled by the West Virginia Department of Education and the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Red marks a “substantial community transmission” rate, or the highest on the color-coded maps, with 25 and over cases per 100,000.
On Saturday, the county had been designated orange on both maps.
The previous Saturday, Oct. 10, the county had been designated green, indicating the lowest transmission rate. From Oct. 10 to Oct. 19, however, the county saw an increase of 42 cases, according to the DHHR's totals.
The DHHR, in its daily update, reported six more cases Monday than the previous day, bringing the county's total number of positive tests to 178 since the virus began earlier this year.
The county Health Department reported, on Monday, 190 lab confirmed tests for the same time period, with 53 cases still active and three hospitalized. The DHHR number usually lags behind the county due to the reporting process.
The county's red designation remains until Saturday at 5 p.m., according to schools officials.
Schools in the county are closed this week following Saturday's orange designation.
Remote learning will continue.
The color change from orange to red means no student activities will now be allowed, according to a statement issued by Wyoming County Schools.
“Employees will report as previously described. Masks and social distancing should occur in the work place.
“No practices or conditioning may occur. No student gatherings at all.
“Hopefully, with masks, social distancing, and wise decisions, we will be green, soon,” according to the statement.
Essential student support services, such as free student meals, will continue.
With the exceptions of Berlin McKinney Elementary, Westside High, and Wyoming County East High schools, which are currently on 14-day closures after a positive case at each facility, professional personnel will report to their schools from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
Custodians will report to their schools from 1 until 6 p.m. daily for deeper cleaning.
All other service personnel will report to their schools from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. daily.
Other employees will operate at the direction of their Central Office department directors.
The state's color-coded maps are updated throughout the week for informational purposes and to provide an indication of how each county is trending ahead of the Saturday 5 p.m. posting, when each county is assigned its official color designation for the upcoming week. That Saturday designation determines the level of scholastic, athletic, and extracurricular activities permitted in each county for that particular week, according to officials.
When a county moves to red or orange status, free Covid-19 testing sites are set up in that county within 24 hours and will be offered on a continual basis until the numbers improve.
As the number of positive cases continues to increase, residents are reminded to remain vigilant, always wear a mask or face covering in public, practice social distancing (maintain at least six feet from others), wash hands often, avoid crowds, and frequently clean heavily used surfaces such as door knobs, keyboards, and countertops.
Covid-19 can cause mild to severe illness. Some individuals have little to no symptoms. Many have a mild case but can spread it to others. Severe illness typically, though not always, occurs in older adults or in those with chronic diseases.
Symptoms include fever, chills, cough, congestion or runny nose, sore throat, diarrhea, headache, shortness of breath, muscle or body aches, fatigue, chest pain, nausea/vomiting, and/or new loss of taste or smell.
For more information or if symptoms develop, residents should phone the Wyoming County Health Department at 304-732-7941.