With all schools closed and the number of Covid-19 cases skyrocketing in Wyoming County, upcoming public events are being canceled and the County Commission and the Health Department have issued a joint statement concerning Halloween.
From Oct. 19 to Oct. 25, the county's seven-day rolling average of cases per 100,000 jumped from 28.02 to 47.63, spiking at 54.64 on Oct. 22.
The county has been designated red, indicating the highest transmission rate, for two consecutive weeks, based on the state's Covid-19 five-color metrics maps compiled by the West Virginia Department of Education and the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The red designation closed all county schools, with students transitioned to remote learning and all student activities stopped.
“Based upon the increased Covid-19 infection rates and substantial community transmission, extreme caution is being advised for Halloween activities,” according to a joint statement issued Monday by the Wyoming County Commission and the Wyoming County Health Department.
“Although trick-or-treat has been a tradition for many years, we are strongly discouraging this activity.
“There will be no hours set to hold trick-or-treat this year.
“This statement follows the announcement coming from the county's three municipalities and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
“We are saddened by this action, but find it necessary to safeguard our community,” the statement said.
Both Mullens and Pineville officials voted not to conduct trick-or-treat this year due to the pandemic.
Initially, Oceana officials decided to let families make their own decisions regarding Halloween. That changed, however, as the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise.
•••
In today's issue of The Wyoming County Report, two stories are featured on the front page on events that have since been canceled. Both events were canceled after the newspaper deadlined.
• Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and Wyoming County's red designation on the West Virginia Department of Education's color-coded transmission map, the public hearing scheduled Thursday, Oct. 29, by the board of education to consider the 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan has been canceled.
The new meeting date will be made public as soon as it has been scheduled.
• Additionally, Oceana officials have canceled trick-or-treating previously scheduled for Oct. 31.
“It is with deep sadness and regret we have to cancel trick-or-treating in Oceana this year,” according to a statement posted on social media.
“So out of concern for public health and safety, and wanting to do our part to reduce the number of positive cases in the county so students can return to school, we thought it prudent to cancel trick-or-treating this year.”
Several factors went into the decision, according to the statement, including the rising Covid-19 case numbers, urging from the county Health Department to cancel, all county schools closed due to red designation on Covid-19 maps, drawing larger crowds due to other municipalities already canceling, and the “inability of many to follow the mask and social distancing guidelines set in place by the governor.”