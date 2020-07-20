Wyoming County Health Department has confirmed the 14th positive Covid-19 case. At least one individual involved has been hospitalized.
No demographic information relating to the cases is being released in order to protect the privacy of the victims, according to officials.
Contact tracing is underway to ensure the safety of close contacts and to prevent further transmission.
Appropriate quarantine and monitoring measures have also been put into place.
As the number of positive cases increases, residents are reminded to remain vigilant, practice social distancing (maintain at least six feet from others), wash hands often, wear a mask or face covering in public, avoid crowds, and frequently clean heavily used surfaces such as door knobs, keyboards, countertops, among others, and stay home whenever possible.