Wyoming County Health Department has confirmed a total of 18 Covid-19 cases and has one suspected case; 11 of those cases are still active.
The recent increase stems from large gatherings during which participants were not practicing social distancing and/or wearing masks, according to a prepared statement.
As the number of positive cases increases, residents are reminded to remain vigilant, always wear a mask or face covering in public, practice social distancing (maintain at least six feet from others) at all times when away from home, wash hands often, avoid crowds, and frequently clean heavily used surfaces such as door knobs, keyboards, countertops, among others, and stay home whenever possible.