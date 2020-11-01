Wyoming County is dealing with what appears to be a full-blown outbreak of Covid-19 as 28 more cases of the highly infectious disease were confirmed in the Sunday morning report from the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The county now has 359 cumulative cases since the pandemic hit the state in March, but 238 of those cases have been recorded since Oct. 1, a 197 percent spike – or nearly three times its total in one month.
Despite the uptick in cases and an infection rate of 77.75 cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average, by far the worst in the state, the county actually moved closer to being able to open schools for in-person instruction. Its daily positive test score came in at 5.72 percent on Sunday, an improvement over Saturday’s 5.91 percent reading.
Statewide, the DHHR reported 423 new cases of Covid-19 and a daily positive test rate of 3.64 percent, pulling the cumulative rate closer to 3 percent at 2.93 percent.
The state also reported 5,415 active cases, a record.
Throughout southern West Virginia, Raleigh County added 11 cases while Mercer County added nine.
Also, Summers County added five cases, Greenbrier and McDowell counties each added three, Greenbrier and Monroe counties each added two and Nicholas County did not report any additional cases.
The DHHR is offering free testing Monday at the following locations:
- Fayette County, 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Ruby Lane, Mount Hope
- Monroe County, noon to 4 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union
- Wyoming County, noon to 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park St., Pineville
Cases per county: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,692), Boone (408), Braxton (73), Brooke (249), Cabell (1,548), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (796), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (217), Hampshire (144), Hancock (242), Hardy (108), Harrison (682), Jackson (411), Jefferson (626), Kanawha (3,828), Lewis (110), Lincoln (263), Logan (801), Marion (419), Marshall (420), Mason (182), McDowell (131), Mercer (803), Mineral (244), Mingo (654), Monongalia (2,363), Monroe (266), Morgan (157), Nicholas (191), Ohio (638), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (225), Putnam (981), Raleigh (866), Randolph (429), Ritchie (53), Roane (116), Summers (140), Taylor (172), Tucker (67), Tyler (55), Upshur (277), Wayne (626), Webster (36), Wetzel (229), Wirt (56), Wood (720), Wyoming (359).