Wyoming County has had one person test positive for COVID-19, according to the Wyoming County Health Department.
The individual has recovered. The health department is not releasing details because of privacy issues, according to Fred Cox, administrator of the department.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, as of Monday, has not reported any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming County.
Greenbrier County Health Departtment Health officials had earlier reported a confirmed case that has yet to show up on the DHHR list.
In Wyoming County, an investigation is underway to determine what public health steps need to be taken, Cox said.
“If people would stay home as the governor has ordered, we could be over this in four weeks,” Cox said.
“Stay home,” he emphasized.
– Mary Catherine Brooks