Modified graduation ceremonies will be conducted at both Westside and Wyoming County East high schools on the football fields with each graduate limited to four guests.
Due to the continuing health threat from the COVID-19 pandemic, ceremonies will be closed to the general public.
However, both ceremonies will be live-streamed, with the links to be provided prior to the ceremonies, so that anyone interested can watch in real time.
“Our Class of 2020 graduates have achieved an important milestone in their lives,” said Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
All the stakeholders – board of education members, central office staff, teachers, parents, community members – “wanted to see the Class of 2020 get the ceremony they so richly deserve,” Cline emphasized.
The final details are still being worked out and all plans are subject to change based on future restrictions that could be imposed by Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Education, she noted.
However, the ceremonies will follow tradition as much as possible, including speeches from the top graduates, she said.
Additionally, all senior awards and scholarships will be presented during the graduation ceremonies, she said. As each graduate's name is called, the corresponding awards will also be announced.
Westside ceremonies will be conducted Friday, June 26, at 7 p.m.
Wyoming County East will host its event Saturday, June 27, at 7 p.m.
In case of inclement weather, the backup date for both high schools is Sunday, June 28.
Cline lauded the efforts of Robin Hall, assistant superintendent for secondary schools, for her efforts in creating the plans, which were approved by the county Board of Education Monday.
Hall has led the Graduation Task Force – which consists of senior class officers from both high schools, senior class teacher sponsors, principals from the high schools and the county Career and Technical Center, and Central Office personnel.
The group continues to meet, via teleconferences, to finalize plans for the ceremonies.
What the students really wanted was a face-to-face graduation and the task force has worked to make that a reality, Cline said.
With graduates limited to only four guests, those guests will have to sit together, Cline explained, and follow all social distancing rules from other families.
“We will have to adhere to any county Health Department guidelines,” she emphasized. “There will be no handshaking, no hugging.”
With the social distancing restrictions, it would be impossible to conduct the ceremonies inside the schools, she said.
“The gyms would be like Petri dishes,” Cline emphasized.
Safety monitors and security personnel will also be on hand to ensure that Health Department protocols are followed.