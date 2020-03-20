The Wyoming County Courthouse and all county buildings are closed to the public. Employees are transacting business by phone, mail, and email during regular business hours with online services also available. 304-732-8000.
Wyoming County Schools Central Office is closed to the public. Some employees are working on a volunteer basis to facilitate meals for students and other necessary services. Meals are available to students at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School as well as Mullens, Oceana and Pineville middle schools from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. 304-732-6262, extension 1101.
Mullens City Hall and Police Department are closed to the public. Payments can be left in the drop-box. 304-294-7132.
Oceana City Hall is closed to the public. Utility bills can be paid by phone, mail, drop-box, or online at oceanacityhall.com. 304-682-6231.
