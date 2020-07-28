An unidentified 60-year-old woman from Wyoming County has died of Covid-19-related causes, one of three such deaths in the state confirmed Monday by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The two others were an 84-year-old woman from Mineral County and a 93-year-old woman from Brooke County.
Gov. Jim Justice and state health officials expressed concern Monday about the slow turnaround in testing for Covid-19 in the state, a situation compounded by national labs being burdened and backed up by higher numbers of tests pouring in as the spread of the disease accelerates.
Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the state and across southern West Virginia continued to rise as well on Monday though at a much slower rate than in most spots across the country.
Mercer County is dealing with an outbreak at a nursing home in Princeton where 31 people – 12 patients and 19 staff – have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by a novel coronavirus. Justice has dispatched the National Guard to assist.
“The National Guard, under my order, is running to the fire,” Justice said at his daily pandemic news briefing.
Justice said the Guard will test everybody, residents and staff.
But the nursing home wasn’t the only place in Mercer County that was reporting spread of the disease. Three Bluefield College employees have tested positive, according to the school.
Meanwhile, Monday, the McDowell County Health Department urged all individuals who participated in a community night swim at Linkous Park in Welch to self-monitor for signs of the virus for the next 14 days.
McDowell County, according to the DHHR tally on Monday afternoon, had reported 16 confirmed cases, two more than on Sunday and double its total from two weeks ago Monday.
At West Virginia University in Morgantown, President E. Gordon Gee announced a phased return to campus this fall, starting with freshmen and graduate students. Most upper-level undergraduate students are expected to return to campus at a later, undetermined date, Gee said.
Students at the WVU Tech campus in Beckley will return to campus as originally planned on Aug. 19.
In Raleigh County, where cases have jumped 39.4 percent over the past two weeks, the DHHR reported two additional cases on Monday in addition to four more cases from Saturday to Sunday.
Raleigh County has now reported 132 cases with four additional “probable” cases. Of those, 106 have been classified as recovered with 30 still active.
Elsewhere across the region, Nicholas County saw its numbers rise from 23 to 26 on Monday. Wyoming added a single case as did Fayette County, where 118 cases have been identified overall, up 34 (or 40.5 percent) in the past two weeks.
One state to the west, Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky closed bars a month after they reopened and reduced legal restaurant capacity from 50 percent to 25 percent.
On the same day, traveling in North Carolina, President Donald Trump said “a lot of the governors should be opening up states that they’re not opening, and we’ll see what happens with them.”
In West Virginia, Gov. Justice was expressing his frustration with testing delays – and putting the blame squarely on lack of capacity at the national level.
“We all know the fact that if you don’t get a report back within 10 days, you know, it’s almost like well, why do the report?” Justice said during his Monday briefing.
“Let’s just be fair again. This situation nationwide is a problem,” he said. “It’s a problem. That’s just all there is to it.
“And a lot of our national labs are being pushed to the limit because you’re getting so much of a surge that is happening, especially in the southern states or wherever it may be, that it is taking capacity away from all kinds of different places.”
Dr. Ayne Amjad of Beckley, the state’s health officer, agreed with the governor.
“The delay in testing is an issue,” she said during the briefing.
She recommended that people who are experiencing symptoms should quarantine while they are waiting for their test results.
States in the South and Midwest, according to reporting by The New York Times, are facing the prospect of shutting down parts of their economies again to try to stem the virus. Florida has surpassed New York, an early center of the pandemic in the United States when testing was scarce, in the number of known cases. And on Monday, Oklahoma and New Mexico broke state records for single-day cases, the Times reported.
Nationally, as of 9:30 p.m. Monday, there were 4.3 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 147,516 related deaths, according to a widely cited database by Johns Hopkins University.
According to the DHHR, there have been 6,054 cases in West Virginia with 106 deaths.