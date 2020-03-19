Wyoming County Commissioners signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency due to the continuing health threat created by COVID-19 during their meeting Wednesday.
On Thursday, commissioners closed the courthouse and all county buildings to the public. Employees are transacting business by phone, mail, and email during regular business hours with online services also available.
On Wednesday, during their meeting, officials discussed several options for protecting visitors as well as courthouse employees from the virus.
Most courthouse services can be handled online, but the county has a high percentage of elderly who cannot, or will not, do business via internet, according to officials.
•
In other business, two Bud Mountain residents, Gary Bishop and Juanita Bishop, asked commissioners to do something about the increasing amount of garbage in their area.
She told commissioners that some area property owners are using their own yards as dumps.
The two also told commissioners that people are dumping their trash bags in the residential area, ruining the property values as well as creating eyesores.
A lot of ATV riders pass through the area and the trash will likely result in the out-of-state visitors not returning, they said.
She also asked commissioners to provide a trailer at least once a month at the transfer station in the area just for furniture. That could reduce the amount of broken furniture dumped in the area, she said.
Commissioner Randall Aliff said officials are dealing with the same problem all over the county.
He wants the state Legislature to pass more stringent laws that could result in jail time for those who do not clean up their property and for those who dump their garbage illegally.
Currently, the litter officer issues a ticket to those who violate the law and his/her driver's license can be suspended for not complying.
Jason Mullins, commission president, said he had toured the area recently and knew about their concerns firsthand. He said the commission would take steps to alleviate some of the problems, including contacting the Department of Environmental Protection with the names collected, by the litter officer, from the illegally dumped garbage.
Aliff said the commissioners would also meet with Prosecutor Mike Cochrane to try to create an ordinance with penalties that would get violators' attention, including expensive fines.
Mullins also explained that the county cannot provide a free day each month at the transfer stations due to the costs when the two complained of a rate hike at the stations.
The county spent $621,000 the year before the rate hike was instituted at the transfer stations, but only took in $372,000, according to Mike Cook, assessor.
The service results in an average loss of $260,000 annually for the county, Mullins noted.
It's second only to the regional jail bill in annual costs to the county, Commissioner Sam Muscari noted.
“We were so far behind, we had to raise the rates,” Mullins said. “We didn't have any choice.”