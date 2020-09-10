The Wyoming County Career and Technical Center has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.
The staff member was never in contact with students, according to officials.
“We have followed instructions from the Wyoming County Health Department all along,” according to Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent.
“With this in mind, the Career and Technical Center is closed, by order of the Wyoming County Health Department, until the Wyoming County Health Department clears the situation as safe for children and employees.
“The school will be deep cleaned and sanitized immediately, and again before the school opens.
“No other schools have been affected at this time.
“We are grateful to the Wyoming County Health Department for their thorough direction and guidance.
“We must be prayerful for the sick, and vigilant in our efforts about safety, masks, and distancing,” Cline said.