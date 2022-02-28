With a unanimous vote Monday morning, Wyoming County Board of Education members removed the facial mask requirement for students and staff.
Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, recommended that the facial mask requirement be removed due to the changes concerning the Covid-19 pandemic over the last week.
As the case numbers continued to drop across the nation, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the West Virginia Department of Education loosened guidelines, including mask recommendations, designed to control the spread of the virus late last week – all factors in her recommendation, Cline said.
She strongly recommended that those who are not fully vaccinated and those who are immunocompromised continue to wear a mask when indoors and when social distancing is not possible.
Only two people spoke to the board Monday, in general, repeating some of the thoughts of the 15 people who pleaded with board members Feb. 17 to give parents a choice about their children wearing masks when in school and on the bus.
Selena Lambert said she knew there were quite a few people who wanted the masks.
However, she told board members Monday, she believes the masks don't provide any protection against Covid.
“We're frustrated that things aren't going our way,” she said, adding their children are frustrated as well.
“I know you're frustrated,” Allan Stiltner, board vice president, told the small group, adding the board members are frustrated as well.
“We can't get the governor and the state Department of Education to make this decision. We (the board) were elected to take care of your children and we're doing the very best job we can,” Stiltner said.
On Thursday (the last time the county reported such numbers to the state Department of Education), there were 17 positive cases among the 3,685 students and two positive cases among staff members, according to John Henry, assistant superintendent.
On that same day, the county's general population had 60 active cases – the lowest number since early December.
On Feb. 14, Wyoming County was the only red county on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' daily color-coded alert map, indicating the highest transmission rate of Covid-19 cases.
The map uses five colors – green, marking the lowest infection rate; then yellow, gold, orange, and finally red, indicating the highest rate of infection.
Since that time, the case numbers have continued a downward spiral and, on Friday, for the first time in months, the county returned to green.
With only 43 active cases Monday, the county remained in the green category.
Twenty-two counties still had some type of mask protocol in place, Henry told board members. Of those, 10 counties require masks, seven counties base the mask requirement on the DHHR's daily color-coded map, and five counties base the requirement on the percentage of positive case numbers, he said. In the remaining counties, masks are optional.
“First I want to offer our sincere appreciation to all employees of our school system,” Cline said in making her recommendation. “Since Covid came as the plague it has been, our school system and everyone within the system has done the very best we could to take care of our children every day we had school.
“Additionally, our schools fed and taught children even during closures.
“Wyoming County Schools employees have been a force of nature in service to children,” she said.
“They continued their stellar service to children even at their own peril.
“Our employees have lost loved ones to Covid just as our whole world has. Our employees have lost children, spouses, parents, friends, and those they hold dear.
“Covid has been a plague in the truest sense and our employees have never hesitated to serve students,” Cline said.
Every decision, she said, was based on the data available at the time, on keeping children and staff safe, and keeping schools open.
The decisions were never political or based on her personal feelings about the situation, Cline noted.
“I'm not a scientist,” she said, “so I've had to listen to the experts...
“Hopefully, the worst of Covid is behind us. Hopefully, we can also work to put the animosity, that this mask issue has brought, behind us and work together toward a quality education for Wyoming County's children,” Cline emphasized.
In the event the case numbers begin to increase, the issue will be re-examined, Mike Prichard, board president, said.
“We hope we don't have to go back to it. It has been tough.”