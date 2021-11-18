Wyoming Board of Ed votes to continue masks in schools

Students and staff will continue to wear masks during school in an effort to protect them against Covid-19.
Wyoming County Board of Education members voted 4-1 to continue the mask protocol during their meeting Thursday. Richie Walker provided the dissenting vote.
The West Virginia Department of Education's guidelines have not changed, Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, told board members.
Schools with a universal mask policy will not be required to quarantine students and staff after exposure, according to the guidelines, which keeps schools open and students in class.
Currently, only two of the state's 55 counties do not have mask protocols in place, according to John Henry, assistant schools superintendent.
The number of students and staff quarantined in the county as well as those testing positive for the virus has steadily decreased since the mask mitigation began in September.
Only 39 students and 2 staff members were quarantined Thursday, Henry said.
Only six students and 1 staff member remained positive, Henry told board members.
One month ago, 126 students and 5 staff members were in quarantine, while 24 students and 3 staff members were positive.
Prior to that, as many as 300 to 400 students at a time were in quarantine, which meant those students were away from the classroom.
At the height of the pandemic, county schools were seeing 1,250 absences in a day. Last month, the number had dropped to just over 600.
Currently, the average is between 400 and 500, Henry said.
On Sept. 7, the board voted to implement the mask mandate as the county faced the possibility of school closings due to the escalating number of Covid cases. That vote reversed their decision prior to the start of school, when they voted to allow parents to decide if their children should wear a mask while in school.
Then on Aug. 31, the first day all students attended for a full day, there were 11 positive case results and 64 students quarantined. Three instructional days later (or five calendar days), on Sept. 7, those numbers had jumped to 172 quarantined and 29 positive tests.
For the first time in several weeks, Wyoming County dropped from the red category on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' color-coded alert map, indicating the highest transmission rate of Covid-19 cases, down to gold, the middle transmission rate on the five-color map.
Cline said the issue will be re-examined during the board's Dec. 10 meeting.
Additionally, a vaccine clinic for students 11 and under is planned and will be conducted by the Tug River Catterson Health Clinic in Pineville.
Eighty-two students have registered for the clinic, Henry said, and parents will accompany them.
Several students have also obtained their vaccines on their own, he said.