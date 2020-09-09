Wyoming County Board of Education members agreed to revisit a decision to end a memorandum of understanding with Tug River Health Association during their meeting Tuesday.
The board voted to end the memorandum of understanding during the Aug. 31 meeting after doctors from private clinics complained the services were impacting their businesses by giving Tug River an unfair advantage through the use of school facilities and resources.
Dr. Joanna Bailey, chief medical officer of Tug River's Catterson Health Center in Pineville, addressed the board Tuesday concerning the decision to end the collaboration.
The board, however, could not legally act Tuesday because Bailey was not on the agenda. The board agreed to act on the issue during a special Sept. 14 meeting, set to begin at 6 p.m., in the central office conference room.
Bailey said she had grown up in Pineville, graduated from Wyoming County East High, then went to WVU Medical School.
While she was in medical school, she told board members that she encountered many families from southern West Virginia like her own that couldn't afford health care at home.
She returned to Wyoming County to help those families, she said.
Tug River is a safety net organization that provides quality health care despite a patient's income level, ability to pay, or lack of insurance, she said.
The organization is a nonprofit, has an unpaid board of directors, serves both Wyoming and McDowell counties, and has 59 employees, Bailey said. Of the organization's six centers, one is located in Pineville.
The organization has a school-based health center in each of McDowell County's two high schools. The centers treat a few students each day, she said.
There are 163 school-based health centers in the state, Bailey said, in 41 counties.
Eighty-seven percent of students seen in a school-based health center return to class the same day, she said.
Additionally, health center staff can – and have – identified students with untreated mental illnesses on the verge of suicide, getting them to immediate psychiatric services, she said. They also identify and treat previously untreated illnesses and injuries in students, she said, students who would otherwise not receive treatment.
The mobile unit services provided in the Oceana and Mullens areas, which seem to have set off the controversy, were a one-time service, she told board members, to help immunize students before schools opened again.
As for the adults supposedly treated during the mobile clinics, Bailey said, some 18-year-olds were treated, but all of them were students. No one older than 18 was treated.
A total of 61 patients were seen during the six mobile clinic locations, she said.
The major focus of the clinics was immunizing students who could not get to a doctor's office, she said.
Transportation, for a variety of reasons, seems to be a major deterrent for many students receiving medical services, according to officials.
In some instances, parents have not been taking their children to doctors out of fear of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.
The county Health Department was also concerned that, in the midst of the pandemic, the staff would not be unable to administer needed immunizations prior to the start of school.
As of Tuesday, there were still 84 students on the eastern side of the county that required immunizations before they could return to class, according to John Henry, student services director.
He didn't have the numbers Tuesday evening for the western side of the county.
The mobile clinic uses school locations in order to use the schools' wireless service to access the state's immunization database, Bailey said. Accessing the database prevents students from receiving an immunization they may have already had, she explained.
“We were tickled to death to do this for our kids,” Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, said of the mobile clinics.
“You have no obligation to private clinics,” Bailey told board members.
“You have no obligation to Tug River.
“Your only obligation is to the students of Wyoming County. Please do the right thing for our students.”
•
The controversy began when board member Mike Davis said, during the Aug. 31 meeting, that the project had evolved into something other than what he had voted to approve earlier in the year and it had begun to impact private businesses in the county.
The board originally voted to allow Tug River's mobile medical unit to serve children in the Huff Consolidated, Herndon Consolidated, and Road Branch areas, where medical services are not readily available.
The mobile unit was to provide immunizations and wellness checks, Davis explained Aug. 31, and the market was supposed to be so small it would not impact private businesses.
Davis said he'd received several phone calls concerning the project, noting that it had been expanded into Oceana and Mullens, where services are readily available, and that adults were also being treated on the mobile unit.
Davis said one of the callers had indicated they were just beginning a small practice and the mobile unit was impacting that business.
Davis said he'd invited the callers to attend the Aug. 31 board meeting to talk with the entire board, but they didn't appear.
However, three doctors from Family Healthcare Associates did attend to talk with the board.
Dr. Mike Muscari told the board that Family Healthcare's six offices administer tens of thousands of immunizations each year and are ready and available to provide whatever services children in Wyoming County need.
Muscari said the group could compete with anybody, but they would ask for a level playing field.
“I'd love to have access to your facilities and your resources,” he told board members.
Set up at area schools, the Tug River mobile unit schedule was also announced through the schools' numerous social media outlets, call system, and the information app – all are routinely used to keep students and parents informed of school activities.
Cline emphasized the only objective of the project was to provide needed services to children, nothing more.