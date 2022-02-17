Wyoming County Board of Education members voted 3-2 on Thursday to continue the mask requirement for students and staff on school buses and in school buildings, but with an eye on declining Covid numbers in the county, they will be holding another vote in 10 days.
Doug Lester and Richie Walker cast the two dissenting votes during the Thursday meeting, which attracted parents and their children opposed to the mandates.
Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, said the board had revisited the issue during each midmonth meeting as promised since September when the mask mandate was first implemented.
The next vote, however, will come Feb. 28 – much sooner than the regularly scheduled midmonth meeting in March. With guarded optimism, school officials hope by Feb. 28 the Covid-19 case numbers will continue to drop significantly as they have over the past few days.
On Monday, Wyoming County was the only county in the state in the red category on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' color-coded alert map, indicating the highest transmission rate of Covid-19 cases.
The map uses five colors – green, marking the lowest infection rate; then yellow, gold, orange, and finally red, indicating the highest rate of infection.
By Tuesday, the county had moved into the orange category.
On Monday, the county had 166 active Covid cases. By Wednesday, that number had fallen to 122.
About 50 people, including approximately 15 children, attended the meeting, several of them addressing the board prior to the vote.
The parents emphasized they wanted a choice about masking their children during the school day.
Several of the parents noted that very few people, including students and school employees, wear masks during ball games and other after-school activities.
Cline said the mask requirement during the day is based on state Department of Education guidelines, but the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission oversees the games and have provided no mitigation directives.
The parents also accused board members of a double standard, using social media photos of unmasked board members with students as examples. The photos are posted to the school system's social media outlets to recognize student achievements and to showcase other activities.
The parents repeatedly threatened to vote board members out of office if they didn't vote the way the parents wanted.
“How you vote today is really going to determine how we vote in the next election,” Tammy Mitchell told board members.
One mother told board members her children had been sicker this year than ever before. They've had headaches and skin rashes on their faces due to the masks.
“It's not right to pick education over health,” Savannah Lambert told board members when it was her turn at the microphone.
Lambert said she believes the masks keep children from breathing properly and causes their brains to be physically ill, keeping them from absorbing what they need to be learning.
“Their bodies aren't working like they are supposed to,” she said.
“We know these masks are causing our kids to not be the same kids. These kids are getting mentally sick,” Lambert said.
Another parent said the boxes the masks are packaged in are clearly marked that they do not prevent the spread of Covid.
Then why require the masks, he asked.
“We have three deterrents against this virus – masks, vaccine and social distancing,” board member Mike Davis said, adding none of which are 100 percent effective.
Davis said if the mask requirement had been in place in August then there would not have been such a spike in the number of cases within the school system at that time.
“These are our kids,” Brian Martin told board members. “I believe we should be able to raise them the way we want.
“We're not asking you to take the masks away, but give parents a choice.
“My kids are losing it over these masks. It's not healthy for them.”
“I'm not putting a mask on my kid,” another parent, visibly angry, told board members. “What happened to natural immunity? You all are destroying my kid's natural immunity. Who gives you the right to decide my kid's health? We want a choice.”
“If they have to wear a mask, they need proper masks, and they need to be changed three or four times a day,” another parent told board members.
Zoey Kennedy, a student at Westside High School, told board members her grades had dropped because of the masks. She said she spends her time keeping the mask on instead of on her school work.
“I was sent home Tuesday because I refused a mask,” she said.
Kennedy said the masks result in breathing more carbon dioxide, which results in headaches.
“I have trouble walking the halls because I can't breathe,” she said.
“We can't focus. I shouldn't have to wear a mask. We don't talk about it a lot because we're afraid we'll get shut down,” Kennedy told board members.
One mother told board members that despite wearing the masks, her children had had strep back-to-back and stomach viruses.
“If (the masks) are not keeping those away, then they're not keeping Covid away,” she said.
Additionally, several of the parents said children with physical and mental challenges need to see the teacher's lips in order to understand the lessons and to see the faces of other students in order to communicate with them.
They also complained their children are being deprived of social activities, including talking with other students, due to the masks.
“It's not a good situation and we understand that,” board president Mike Prichard told the parents. “But there are guidelines to go by and we've been able to keep our kids in school.”
As of Wednesday, 10 students were in quarantine and 26 had tested positive for the virus, according to statistics provided by Kara Halsey-Mitchell. One staff member was quarantined and five had tested positive.
Statewide, Halsey-Mitchell said, 30 counties have universal mask mandates; 11 counties base the masks on the DHHR map color; six counties use case percentages; and in eight counties, masks are optional.
Davis told the parents prior to the vote that he was close to changing his vote, and bases his decision on a variety of sources, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, and independent doctors.
“If we didn't have the masks, we'd have another group of parents in here begging us to protect their children with the masks,” Davis said.
“No matter, somebody is going to be mad.
“Give us a couple more weeks and we can get these masks behind us,” Davis said.
He said he respected the opinions of the parents, but felt just as strongly that the masks are needed for another couple of weeks.
Prichard said there are only seven more school days until Feb. 28, when the board could reverse the requirement.
“If you will give me one more meeting and the numbers continue coming down, I guarantee you my vote,” board vice president Allan Stiltner said.
Board member Richie Walker, who has consistently voted for parental choice concerning masks, said all the board members believe they are doing what is best for the children.
He also said he believes the state Department of Education has dropped the ball by pushing the decision concerning masks down to the county districts and leaving it to board members.
“We're not doctors,” Walker emphasized, adding he feels like the masks are an overreach.