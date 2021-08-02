WVUMedicine evaluating if employees should be required to get vaccinated

PRINCETON — The WVUMedicine system of health care providers is evaluating whether to recommend that all employees should be required to be vaccinated for Covid-19, the CEO of Princeton Community Hospital said Friday.
Karen Bowling, who recently took over the reins at the hospital, which is an affiliate of WVUMedicine, made the comment during a presentation related to a more family-friendly change in PCH’s visitation policy.
Bowling said any decision made on the appropriateness of mandatory vaccinations by WVUMedicine will only be a recommendation and it’s up to the individual entity to make the final decision.
“That is under advisement right now,” she said. “Our system is determining whether or not we think that’s the right step.”
Bowling said mandatory vaccinations are being discussed around the country.
“There will be some information forthcoming within the next 30 days on how they will advise,” she said. “We will take their information and use it to make a good decision.”
However, she added that PCH will likely follow the recommendations.
A high percentage of hospital and PCH Bluefield employees are already vaccinated, she said.
Bowling has been a vocal proponent of Covid vaccinations and said Friday that is especially important now with the more contagious and more dangerous Delta (India) variant spreading around the country as well as West Virginia.
At this point, though, she said it is time to change the hospital’s visitation policy to reflect what is in the best interest of the patient and their families.
Rather than only one visitor at a time, patients can now have two caretaker/visitors who are approved by the patient during visitation hours. Those two visitors do not have to be the same throughout the day, she said, as one or both of the visitors may leave and new visitors may come in.
“We have always tried to be sensitive to the needs of our patients,” she said. “We were very restrictive for good reason (during the difficult impact of the pandemic).”
But allowing patients to spend more time with their families was still a priority, although very limited at that time.
“We did want the liberalize the ability for more people to be with loved ones,” she said, and it is “appropriate” to do it now. “We think it’s very good for the well-being of the patients and the people that we see at our facilities.”
Bowling said that could change, depending on what happens with Covid and the Delta variant.
“We review the Covid data on a daily basis,” she said. “We are always prepared to take care of our patients.”
Bowling said the hospital has been averaging about five in-patient Covid patients, a far cry from the height of the pandemic when PCH had more than 50 Covid patients and the state as a whole struggled to find beds for them.
“If anything in the environment should change, for example like a spike in Covid patients in Mercer County, we may very well go back to a more restrictive policy.”