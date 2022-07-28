West Virginia University will not require students, staff or instructors to test for Covid-19, wear masks on campus or get vaccinated when fall semester classes open Aug. 17.
“Throughout the summer, we have closely monitored data related to Covid-19, including the highly infectious BA.5 Omicron subvariant,” Dr. Arif Sarwari said in a prepared statement. The associate dean for clinical affairs and professor of infectious diseases in the School of Medicine said, “With so many individuals now using rapid home antigen testing for diagnosis, case counts have become a less reliable indicator of disease spread.
"However, we can say with confidence that we have not seen any sustained significant increase in severe outcomes associated with Covid-19 in West Virginia. Fatalities and cases requiring ventilator care have remained low and relatively stable throughout the summer.
“We are using the tools and knowledge we’ve gained throughout the pandemic as our guide, and each of us is now in a better position to make individual decisions about how to protect ourselves and others,” Sarwari added.
The university will continue to monitor public health data and re-evaluate campus guidelines, if necessary.
WVU strongly encourages, but does not require, everyone to stay optimally protected against the highly infectious disease by getting their primary vaccine series and staying up-to-date with a booster dose if they are eligible to receive one.
WVU Medicine Student Health will continue to offer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for WVU students at its clinic in the Health and Education Building on the Morgantown campus. Vaccines are also available through a variety of local health departments and private sector pharmacies.
Students and employees are not required to verify or update their vaccination status with the university.
Those on the Health Sciences Campus involved in patient care, including residents, fellows and students, are required to follow separate WVU Health System or other clinical provider’s policies, including those related to Covid-19 such as vaccinations, masks and personal protective equipment.
WVU will not require testing prior to attendance on campus. However, students and employees are encouraged to take advantage of self-antigen testing or community testing opportunities before and during the semester.
Covid-19 tests are available through local health departments, pharmacies and the federal government's website, covidtests.gov, which allows people to sign up for free Covid-19 tests, which will be shipped directly to the individual’s household.
Students and employees are not required to report positive test results to the university, but they are expected to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for isolation and notify close contacts.
Any student living in a residence hall who tests positive for Covid-19 must notify WVU Shared Services via email at Careservices@mail.wvu.edu or call 304-293-6006 to initiate a process to move the student into isolation housing provided at Lyon Tower. The university will provide access to transportation and meals for those in campus isolation. Residence hall students may also choose to isolate off campus.
Masks are not required on WVU campuses but are always welcome. The university will stock dispensers with disposable masks and hand sanitizer.
People who contract Covid-19 must isolate for five days and wear a mask for an additional five days while in the classroom or other indoor spaces.
Although faculty and advisors may not require masks, they may share that they prefer masks be worn in their classrooms and offices. Virtual options for non-class office meetings are available for those not comfortable meeting without a mask.
Faculty are not required to create seating charts this semester.
Students who contract Covid-19 will be responsible for alerting instructors and working with them on a plan for missed classes and course work.
Those participating in human subject research should follow the recommended CDC guidelines.
WVU will no longer maintain a university-specific Covid-19 dashboard since data is available through the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
