WVU to resume offering Johnson & Johnson vaccine

AP PhotoFILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is held by pharmacist Madeline Acquilano at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. U.S. health officials are weighing next steps as they investigate unusual blood clots in a small number of people given the vaccine -- a one-dose shot that many countries hoped would help speed protection against the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)