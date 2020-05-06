WVU Tech in Beckley has made accommodations for its 2020 commencement ceremony, originally scheduled for this month, by giving graduating students the opportunity to walk in an in-seat ceremony in December, or come back and walk in the graduation ceremony in May 2021.
The accommodations were made due the COVID-19 global pandemic, which began making its way through West Virginia in mid-March.
Although WVU Tech typically doesn't have a December graduation, Jen Wood-Cunningham, WVU Tech's Director of University Relations, told The Register-Herald they wanted to give students an option of what would work best for them.
"If they choose to have a December graduation, there will still be a ceremony and presentation, it will just be a little smaller than our typical May graduation," Cunningham said. "But of course they have the option to come back in May 2021, and walk and take part in the traditional May graduation as well."
There is a sign-up form located at wvutech.edu/commencement, where students can sign up to walk in December 2020, May 2021, or both.
In addition to giving students the option of when they would like to walk for graduation, WVU Tech is still celebrating their graduates this Saturday with a special video honoring them for all the hard work they've conducted over their time at WVU Tech. The video will be aired live at 10 a.m. on all the University's social media outlets, as well as on their website.
"We are encouraging students to submit photos of their time at Tech, and so far we've collected a little more than 100 photos. We're also pulling photos we have in our photo library of students over the years," Cunningham said. "We just would love to put together a nice memory book of our students, and share it through this video.
"We really want to make sure they feel celebrated."
Those who typically speak at WVU Tech's commencement ceremony, such as Campus President Carolyn Long, Deans and others, will have recored messages aired on the videos for the students to hear. WVU Tech's athletic department is also putting together a short video for its players, with the coaching staff sending them well wishes, video clips and photos from this year's season.
The spring season for girls and boys sports teams abruptly ended when COVID-19 started running its course, not giving athletes the chance to finish their seasons.
"We just know this is a very challenging and difficult time for our graduating students, and it's even difficult for the faculty, staff, members of the community, and our graduates' families," Cunningham said. "We want to make sure we make this as special for everyone as we can."
Cunningham added the project has been sentimental and sweet, and said it's hard knowing many WVU Tech officials didn't get the chance to properly say goodbye to their students. They hope Saturday's video will help.
"It is bittersweet," she said, "but we know they are off to get great jobs, and do great things."
WVU Tech officials have worked to aid all students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Before students left campus for spring break, a COVID-19 awareness table was set up for students in the Learning Commons on campus, where officials handed out hand sanitizer and information sheets on how to be safe while out of school during a global pandemic. WVU Tech has also worked with some students who needed to stay on campus during COVID-19, because returning home would have put them in a COVID-19 hotspot, Cunningham said, and although they had no face-to-face classes, they were able to stay on campus and stay safe.
"Our students have really handled things so well, and they've really stepped up," she said. "This has just been a challenge for everyone, and since this week is finals week, I can't imagine how some students must feel. When you start an in-class course, you don't really think you're going to end up taking your final online. So, we are sad, and we are disappointed, because commencement is always a day where we all come together to celebrate, but this is why we wanted to give our graduating students the option, and still honor them with something special Saturday.
"It reminds us all what we're working towards, and we're all in this together."
