The West Virginia University System, including the WVU School of Nursing and West Virginia Institute of Technology (WVU Tech), and New River Community and Technical College (New River CTC) are signing an agreement to create a pathway for graduates of New River’s Associate Degree Nursing program who have received R.N. licensure to transfer into the WVU School of Nursing RN to BSN program.
The signing is scheduled for Thursday, May 25, at 2:30 p.m., at WVU Tech Life Sciences Building, Room 201 (2nd floor), 100 Mel Hancock Way, Beckley, W.Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.