The West Virginia University Symphony Orchestra’s March 25 concert at Carnegie Hall, as well as its Link Up performances on March 26 have been canceled. WVU is moving to online courses for students for the foreseeable future and are restricting student travel.
Link Up, a program of Weill Music Institute of Carnegie Hall in New York City, pairs orchestras across the country with students in grades three through five to explore orchestral repertoire through a hands-on music curriculum. Students from Greenbrier and Monroe counties will participate in the Link Up concert where they will sing and play harp, recorder, or violin with the orchestra. Violin students from the Heartstrings Academy and harp students from White Sulphur Springs Elementary School will be participating in Link Up.
To convert tickets to a donation to support Carnegie Hall or for a refund, contact 304-645-7917.
Carnegie Hall would like to thank the Carnegie Hall Guild, Classics for Kids Foundation, Daywood Foundation, Greenbrier County Commission, Greenbrier County Schools, Hollowell Dawkins Foundation, and Uncle Larry’s Fund for their support of Link Up.