West Virginia University officials were notified Sunday afternoon by the Monongalia County Health Department that a resident at its Evansdale Residential Complex, more commonly referred to as Towers, has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.
The individual who tested positive has been isolated, according to a press release from the university, and all residents, as well as employees who have been working at the complex, are being tested today, Monday, and must remain in self-quarantine until their test results are known.
The Evansdale Café and all community restrooms and gathering areas in the Evansdale Residential Complex have gone through or are undergoing a deep cleaning.
In addition, a care package with a mask, gloves and cleaning supplies will be delivered to each resident’s room. Meal deliveries also will be arranged for residents.
– WVU