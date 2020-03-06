WVU reminds spring break travelers to take precautions

West Virginia University officials remind students, faculty and staff preparing to head out on spring break to take appropriate precautions to prevent contracting or spreading COVID-19.
Those precautions include:
l Washing your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub.
l Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth. Germs are often spread when a person touches something that is contaminated with germs and then touches his or her eyes, nose or mouth.
l Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, or the bend of your elbow, not your hands.
l Using the nearest waste receptacle to dispose of the tissue after use.
l Avoiding contact with sick or affected individuals.
WVU’s spring break runs from March 14 through March 22. Classes resume on March 23.
COVID-19, caused by a coronavirus which first appeared in Wuhan, China, is a respiratory illness that can be spread through person-to-person contact, infected surfaces and objects or through the air.
The symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath — can appear anywhere from two days to two weeks after exposure.
Health officials ask those who exhibit those symptoms – which are virtually the same as flu – to first call their local health department or a hospital and not to go to urgent care centers or other clinics and offices.
This will help prevent the spread of COVID-19 or other respiratory infection until a preliminary evaluation can be conducted.
In addition, health officials urge sick individuals to stay home.