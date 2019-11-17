WVU now offering master's in health administration program

In an effort to meet growing health care needs across the state, the West Virginia University School of Public Health is now offering a master of health administration.
Approved by the WVU Board of Governors on Nov. 8 and slated to open in the fall 2020 semester, the MHA program will focus on the organization, delivery and management of health care and public health systems and services.
The MHA program will require courses in health services and operations management; leadership and organizational behavior; health policy law and ethics; and health finance and economics, among others. Courses across those disciplines, paired with elective courses, will allow students to specialize in a variety of areas.
Featuring a robust, practice-based internship component, the program will give students the chance to apply knowledge and skills obtained in the classroom. A variety of placement opportunities are available through the School of Public Health’s numerous local, state and regional partners, and the option to complete the internship with a current employer is available to accommodate students who are working full-time.
Additionally, the new program is taking steps to make courses accessible to those who cannot attend in person in Morgantown.