WVU Medicine has extended its waiver of all outpatient costs associated with telehealth services, including deductibles and co-payments, to May 31.
Established patients from West Virginia or Maryland can video chat with a provider via a smartphone or webcam-equipped computer during regular clinic hours Monday through Friday. Patients from Pennsylvania, Ohio or other states should contact their providers regarding availability of video visits due to licensure regulations.
Those established patients interested in scheduling a video visit with their providers should call 855-WVU-CARE or send their providers a direct message through MyWVUChart.
Patients will use their MyWVUChart accounts to participate in the visit. In order to complete the video visit by smartphone or tablet, which is the preferred method, the MyChart app must be installed prior to the scheduled appointment, and the patient must have access to a high-speed internet connection or 3G/4G network.
To complete a video visit through a computer, patients must ensure their computers have a working web camera, microphone, speakers, and high-speed internet connection.
In January, WVU Medicine completed 889 video visits. In April, that number increased 8,093 percent to 72,838 visits.
