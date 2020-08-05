West Virginia University launched a new public dashboard Monday to track Covid-19 information collected during testing across the WVU System, including data from WVU Tech in Beckley.
The dashboard (https://www.wvu.edu/return-to-campus/daily-test-results) will be updated Monday-Friday by 11 a.m. and include information regarding students and employees broken out by campus.
Updates will also be provided by the University on WVU Safety social media accounts.
Additionally, the University will share trends and other Covid-19 related updates with the public each week or as necessary via WVUToday.
Mandatory Covid-19 testing is underway for students and employees who will be returning to the campus this fall.
All WVU community members in Morgantown are required to report if they test positive for Covid-19 or are self-quarantining due to suspected or known exposure to Covid-19.
Covid-19 testing has not yet commenced at WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley or WVU Potomac State Collegein Keyser.
Once testing begins, WVU Tech students should contact the CARE Team at 304-929-1232 or TechStudentLife@mail.wvu.edu. They may also submit a CARE referral form. Employees should contact medical management or their supervisor.
Additional information and Covid-19 updates are available at WVU’s Return to Campus website.