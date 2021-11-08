Osama Elzamzamy—a graduate research assistant in the WVU Cancer Institute—conducts work in Lori Hazlehurst’s laboratory. Hazlehurst is the Cancer Institute’s associate director of basic research and a professor in the School of Pharmacy. She and her colleague Mark McLaughlin—a researcher with the Cancer Institute and School of Pharmacy professor—co-founded the company Modulation Therapeutics Inc., which recently received its first investigational new drug application from the Food and Drug Administration. (WVU Photo)