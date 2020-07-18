As the state’s positive test rate dipped on Saturday afternoon to 2.48 percent, the West Virginia football program’s positive Covid-19 test rate has spiked, with 19 new cases since the school’s previous report.
In a release on Saturday, the school said there have been 28 positive tests for the program since June. WVU’s first and second cases came on June 15 and June 20, respectively.
The Department of Health and Human Resources received 1,248 lab results over the previous 24 hours, 31 of which were positive for Covid-19, a highly infectious disease that can be fatal.
Monongalia County, home to WVU, continues to rack up comparatively larger numbers of confirmed cases than what is being reported elsewhere in the state. On Thursday, its total jumped by 39 cases. Kanawha County reported 17 new cases.
In southern West Virginia, Fayette County added four more cases to its total, topping 100 with 102 total cases. Monroe County added two cases and Mercer and Nicholas counties each added one as did Summers County, which has a total of three.
Numbers out of Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell and Greenbrier counties remained flat.
The DHHR reported 226,616 total lab tests on Thursday afternoon with 4,922 of those being positive for the disease – a 2.17 positive test rate.
Covid-19-related deaths statewide remained at 100.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable cases): Barbour (25/0), Berkeley (545/19), Boone (57/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (37/1), Cabell (224/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (15/0), Fayette (102/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (21/1), Greenbrier (76/0), Hampshire (48/0), Hancock (51/3), Hardy (48/1), Harrison (135/1), Jackson (149/0), Jefferson (264/5), Kanawha (489/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (21/0), Logan (43/0), Marion (130/3), Marshall (80/1), Mason (27/0), McDowell (12/0), Mercer (69/0), Mineral (71/2), Mingo (50/2), Monongalia (693/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (20/1), Nicholas (20/1), Ohio (174/0), Pendleton (19/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (37/1), Preston (89/25), Putnam (108/1), Raleigh (92/3), Randolph (196/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (3/0), Taylor (29/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (31/2), Wayne (147/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (193/10), Wyoming (7/0).