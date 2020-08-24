WVU completes baseline Covid testing

A total of 26,726 tests were collected from students and employees across the WVU System from July 20-Aug. 22 with a cumulative positive test rate of 0.64 percent, a press release from the university said on Monday.
Morgantown had 24,284 tests, Keyser 1,046 and Beckley 1,396
West Virginia University says it has completed baseline Covid-19 testing as part of its Return to Campus plan launched this summer.
As anticipated, the number of positive test results rose on the Morgantown campus as testing volume increased over the last week to 10 days.
Over the last three testing days, Aug. 21-23, 2,559 student tests were completed on the Morgantown campus with 34 positive test results for a positive test rate of 1.33 percent.
On the Beckley campus of WVU Tech, 1,005 students have been tested overall with two positives, while 239 tests of faculty and staff have returned no positive results. The overall positive testing rate is 0.16 percent.
Similar results were found on the Keyser campus, where 932 tests have been performed with two positive results – one student and one faculty or staff – for a positive test rate of 0.21 percent.
The ongoing surveillance testing is anticipated to average 1,500 tests per week in Morgantown. Surveillance testing at WVU Institute of Technology in Beckley and WVU Potomac State College in Keyser will also continue through the semester.
"As we closed out the initial wave of testing that began on July 20, the results have shown a positivity rate under one percent overall,” said Dr. Jeffrey Coben, associate vice president of health affairs and dean of the School of Public Health.
"From a public health perspective, this has been a successful effort as we have been able to quickly identify and isolate positive individuals as they come to campus. Make-up testing has begun, and we are finalizing plans for further testing that will occur on campus throughout the fall semester."
WVU’s public-facing Covid-19 testing dashboard will continue to be updated Monday through Friday by 11 a.m. and includes information regarding students and employees broken out by campus (Morgantown, Beckley and Keyser). All positive results are sent directly to the state.