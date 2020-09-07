WVU backs away from in-person classes

After watching confirmed cases of Covid-19 spike on campus in the past week, West Virginia University officials halted in-person classes on the Morgantown campus beginning Tuesday.
Classes at WVU Tech in Beckley and WVU Potomac State College in Keyser are unaffected.
In a letter to faculty, staff, students and families, WVU President Gordon Gee wrote that “if the local public health situation was deteriorating, the University would take swift and immediate action. The time has come to do so on the Morgantown campus.”
The notice comes on the heels of the university suspending 29 WVU students – all members of the same fraternity – amid ongoing Covid-19-related investigations. Additional sanctions are pending as investigations continue, the university stated in a press release.
On Friday and Saturday, there were more reports to the university and social media posts showing large parties at fraternities not recognized by WVU.
At the same time, from Friday through Sunday, the school had tested 315 students, faculty and staff for Covid-19 and found 60 positives – all students – for an overall test rate of 19 percent, 20.1 percent for students.
The daily positive test rate for the entire state of West Virginia reported Monday was 3.79 percent.
Monongalia County, home to WVU, was the only county in the state to register red – the worst – on the state’s back-to-school metrics map with 33.91 Covid cases per 100,000 population on a seven-day rolling average, well above Kanawaha County, which recorded the second worst rate on the map posted Monday on the Department of Health and Human Resources coronavirus website.
Because of the classification, public elementary and secondary schools in Mon County will start their fall semesters under distance learning protocols and all athletic teams will be shut down – for both practice and games.
At WVU, online classes and in-person graduate and professional courses will continue as scheduled.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 9, all undergraduate courses in Morgantown, with the exception of those Health Sciences courses with students already engaged in clinical rotation, will move to online instruction through Friday, Sept. 25, the school’s press release read. Graduate and professional courses will continue to be offered in person. Courses already offered online will continue as scheduled.
Campus operations in Morgantown will continue as normal. Those who are working on campus should report per usual, unless notified by their supervisor. Those already working remotely should continue to do so.
Health Sciences campuses in Charleston and the Eastern Panhandle and WVU Extension Service offices throughout the state will operate on the normal schedule.
WVU’s football game against Eastern Kentucky University is still on the schedule for Saturday.
“The game will be played as long as WVU Intercollegiate Athletics and Eastern Kentucky University in conjunction with the Big 12 and Ohio Valley Conference deem it safe to do so,” Gee wrote.
“As a reminder,” Gee said, “there will be no fans or tailgating at this game. The only fan presence will be family members of our players and staff.”
Gee, who expressed dispmay last week about parties on campus, said he was frustrated.
“While some may argue that community spread was inevitable with students returning to Morgantown, I do not believe that to be true.
“If the safety protocols had been followed and large gatherings had not been held by students with reckless disregard of their fellow students and community members, we may not be in this situation,” Gee wrote.
Between July 27 and Aug. 23, the school completed 19,629 Covid-19 tests for students with 148 positive results. That equates to a 0.75 percent positivity rate, considerably lower than the 5 to 7 percent anticipated.
The last few days, however, showed what Gee called “a disturbing upward trend, due in part, to large, off-campus indoor gatherings where selfish decisions were made which have adversely affected the entire campus community."
Noting the 29 students who had already been suspended, Gee said that those who broke rules of behavior this past weekend “will be charged and dealt with in the appropriate manner.”
“We will not hesitate to follow through on every student who continues to disregard the guidelines.”
Gee expressed his appreciationm for “the vast majority” of sudents who were following guidelines.
“This unfortunate but necessary step is unfair to each of you. And you have every right to be disappointed and frustrated.
“But we are taking this step to protect each of you,” Gee wrote. “As I have said from the beginning, your health and safety are always our highest priority."
Gee said that face-to-face classes could open again on Monday, Sept. 28, “if we can reverse the trends and see our numbers improve.”
The suspensions grew out of an incident at the Theta Chi fraternity where a member, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and had been notified to isolate, attended a party at the fraternity house on Friday.
The university had previously notified all residents of the fraternity that they would have to isolate or quarantine because of positive cases and close contacts.
As a result, 29 members of the fraternity have been charged with failure to comply with isolation or quarantine orders.
The students, who received notification letters Sunday, are banned from campus and cannot take classes, including those offered online.
“We know that these parties act as super spreaders,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “Their flagrant disregard for the health and safety of their classmates, our campus and the entire Morgantown community will not be tolerated.”
Another investigation is underway of several photos and videos from a large party hosted by Alpha Sigma Phi, also not recognized by WVU.
“This should serve as a message to anyone else who thinks the rules don’t apply to them,” Farris said. “They do, and we will hold you accountable.
“No matter where they are, if a student cannot abide by the health protocols put in place for their safety and the safety of the community during a global pandemic, we do not want them here,” Farris said.
The suspensions follow reports last week of parties on campus where behavior was outside the university guidelines.
In response to reports and pictures of college-age people not wearing masks and not social distancing, either inside Morgantown drinking establishments or waiting in long lines to get in, Gee said, “To say that I am disappointed would be an understatement.”
He called the behavior “a flagrant disregard for our community’s safety, both the campus community and the city of Morgantown” and could lead to the closing of on-campus learning.
That happened Monday.