West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service will host a free online workshop Thursday, May 21 with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) about joint efforts to assist farmers and landholders with conservation systems training to improve farm sustainability
The workshop will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., and will highlight native pollinator support and activities at the Appalachian Plant Materials Center. It will also feature NRCS agency professionals, including Randall Lester, Manager of the Appalachian Plant Materials Center; Isaac Wolford, State Agronomist; Jason Bladow, State Biologist; and WVSU extension agents.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone interested in sustainable production to speak with experts from NRCS and see how helping the environment can also help your agricultural bottom line,” WVSU Extension Service’s Alternative Agriculture Extension Agent Kristie Martin, said.
Registration for the Zoom-based workshop is required and available online at wvstateu.edu/anr or by contacting Martin at kristie.martin@wvstateu.edu or (804) 482-0178.
Jordan Hatfield