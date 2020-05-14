West Virginia State University (WVSU) Extension Service has launched a free, on-demand online course in spatial mapping for farmers and land managers.
The self-paced modules provide an essential training to apply and scale new technology and precision agriculture to agricultural production systems.
“While we originally envisioned this project as an in-person workshop series, we are excited to convert it to a digital, learn-as-you-go platform for West Virginia’s farmers and land managers,” WVSU Extension Agent Kristie Martin said. “Those with an interest in remote sensing, digital mapping and resource analysis to improve the bottom line of their agricultural enterprise, as well as learning about opportunities to reduce time and better manage resources, are encouraged to sign up.”
According to WVSU officials, the short course is accessible immediately upon registration and begins with the basics, requiring little to no prior computer experience to get started. Participants will learn how to create scaled maps of their farm, access detailed soil and landscape information, and collect data with the use of drones and state of the art GPS and surveying equipment.
Enrollment and completion of the series will ensure eligibility for WVSU Extension Service’s technical support to manage data and resources through an individually designed production management plan. A live, online discussion of case studies from the program will take place on Saturday, May 30, at 10 a.m.
Register for the course at wvstateu.edu/anr.
Jordan Hatfield