WVSSAC unlikely to make ruling on tournaments this week

Bernie Dolan stated last week that he hoped to have a decision on the fate of the girls and boys state basketball tournaments early this week.
Instead, that decision will have to wait a little longer.
After both tournaments were postponed last week amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dolan confirmed to The Register-Herald Tuesday evening that a decision on the fate of the state tournaments is unlikely to come this week.
"As of right now I'd say there won't be a decision this week," said Dolan, the executive director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission. "We wouldn't play if the schools are closed and right now the decision on what happens with the schools is supposed to be reevaluated on March 27. I think we'll have a clearer view of what's going on then, but this could all change at any time. They could decide they want to reevaluate sooner, but that's where we're at right now. This thing is moving fast so this could all change tomorrow."
During a press conference at the Charleston Coliseum last Thursday, Dolan gave his initial thoughts on the situation, hoping to have a resolution some time this week. He was honest about the situation though, reiterating that anything he said concerning the future of the tournaments and spring sports could change at a moment's notice.
The girls tournament was suspended following the Thursday morning session with six teams — Greenbrier East, Martinsburg, Summers County, Pocahontas County, St. Joe and St. Marys — waiting to play their first round games.
The Class AA boys regional games were also suspended indefinitely. The Class A and AAA fields have already been set.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH