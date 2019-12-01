WVSOM students to use new computer lab at Logan Regional

logan — West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) students will reap the benefits of a new computer lab at Logan Regional Medical Center.
The medical school and hospital worked together to finance the renovation of the hospital’s existing computer lab that is used by third- and fourth-year students primarily for testing. Cosmetic renovations included new flooring, painting, lighting and ceiling work. New conference tables, 15 computers and a 65-inch smart flat screen were also added.
Art Rubin, D.O., WVSOM’s assistant dean for the Statewide Campus system’s South Central Region, said the lab renovation is important for the education of WVSOM’s students. The original intent for incorporating the technological upgrades was also in part to provide a virtual environment for students in that hospital. Students used to drive to Charleston, where the region’s base site is located, for certain educational programs.
At WVSOM, a student’s first two years of a four-year program are spent on campus in Lewisburg. However, the latter two years are spent on rotations in clinics and hospitals throughout WVSOM’s Statewide Campus.
WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., said the osteopathic school appreciates its relationship with Logan Regional Medical Center.
Simon Ratliff, CEO of Logan Regional Medical Center, added that the hospital is proud to have partnered with WVSOM since 2002.