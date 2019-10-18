WVSOM receives international recognition at conference

submitted photoThe West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) was selected by the World Organization of National Colleges to make two presentations during its recent conference in Albuquerque, N.M. From left: James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., WVSOM president; Julianna Quick, M.A., Ed.S., LPC, WVSOM student counselor/learning specialist; Alan Morgan, National Rural Health Association CEO; Haylee Heinsberg, M.Ed., WVSOM Center for Rural and Community Health (CRCH) director of education; and Drema Mace, Ph.D., WVSOM vice president for community engagement and development.