Lewisburg City Hall, Carnegie Hall, North House Museum and the White Sulphur Springs Public Library are now closed to the public and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine has announced a number of operational changes.
These are among the alterations that have been made in Greenbrier County as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
WVSOM President James W. Nemitz, Ph.D., announced in a media release Thursday that, effective with the close of business Friday, all campus buildings will be accessible only to WVSOM students and employees, and that all groups on campus will be limited to 10 or fewer people.
In addition, the school’s Founders’ Activity Center (gym) is closed, non-essential employees are working from home, and the Campus Store will be closed during WVSOM’s spring break, March 23-27. Online purchases from the store will continue, with shipping fees waived until April 10.
The O’Café, in the Student Center, will offer only take-out menu orders and, effective Monday, take-out will only be available to WVSOM students, faculty and staff. Henceforward, neither the O’Café nor the Campus Store will accept cash payments.
Nemitz said no decision has been made regarding students’ return to campus after spring break, remarking, “We will continue to monitor this very fluid situation and make decisions as appropriate to keep our community safe while helping our students complete their academic year.”
If and when students are allowed to return to campus, they may be required to provide information to administration about where they have traveled, and they may need to self-quarantine for two weeks. Nemitz said many students have decided not to travel during spring break.
“I recognize this is a difficult and challenging time for our community and our nation,” Nemitz said. “Please know that I have lived in this community that I love for almost 40 years, that my daughter and her family live in Lewisburg, and that I have other family and many friends whom I deeply care about.
“I also have a responsibility to my students, and please know that they share your concerns of unduly exposing the community to the virus. I will keep the community updated as WVSOM makes decisions during this health crisis.”
•••
In addition to the public space closures mentioned above, changes in Greenbrier County schedules include the following:
• The Indoor Winter Farmers Market at the State Fairgrounds will close for the next two Saturdays but is activating its mobile market — Off the Beetin’ Trail — with a schedule that is now being finalized.
• Lobbies at all locations of The Bank of Monroe are now closed. ATMs, drive-throughs, online banking and telephone banking services will continue.
• The 2020 Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance, originally scheduled for May 1-3 at The Greenbrier resort, has been rescheduled for Sept. 4-6.
• To help with shelf restocking, operational hours for most Walmart stores in the U.S. will be 7 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Special shopping hours for customers age 60 and over will be instituted from March 24 through April 28. Older shoppers will be able to access the store for an hour before the store opens to the general public every Tuesday during that five-week span.
