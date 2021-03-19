lewisburg – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) Board of Governors will meet Friday, March 26, via teleconference.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m.
To attend by phone, dial 844-621-3956 toll free and use access code 1386616010.
No committee meetings are scheduled.
A copy of the agendas for all meetings are posted on the WVSOM website at www.wvsom.edu/About/BOG prior to the meetings and are available in the president’s office.
WVSOM board meetings are open to all who are interested, including the general public.