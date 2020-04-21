In an effort to help teachers, youth group leaders, and other educators during the COVID-19 pandemic, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is launching playlists on its YouTube channel, “Environment Matters.” The listings are filled with educational videos that cover a wide range of state environmental topics from water issues and conservation to mining and reclamation to pollution prevention.
Dubbed the “WVDEP Classroom Series,” the playlists are a collection of previous “Environment Matters” stories. They will be grouped by topic and can serve as a resource for teachers while working remotely.
The first playlist features stories on water monitoring and pollution, stream restoration, acid mine drainage, and recycling. New playlists will be announced and released in the coming weeks.
The videos can be found at www.youtube.com/c/EnvironmentMattersWVDEP or by searching “Environment Matters” on YouTube. Questions, feedback, or requests for a video on a certain topic should be directed to Hoskins at Annette.L.Hoskins@wv.gov.
– The Register-Herald