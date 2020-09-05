charleston — West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD) closed its office Friday in response to an employee testing positive for Covid-19.
“After learning of our employee’s positive test results, we immediately closed the office and contacted the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for guidance,” said Jenny Gannaway, executive director. “The employee who tested positive was asymptomatic and had no contact with the general public and limited contact with internal staff. They are in quarantine and doing well. We are working hand-in-hand with the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and assisting with contact tracing efforts. At this time no other employee has tested positive.”
WV VOAD is working with the West Virginia National Guard to conduct Covid-19 sanitation of the office for the safety of the employees and general public.
“We are experiencing unprecedented times and are thankful to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, the Kanawha County Office of Emergency Services and the West Virginia National Guard for their assistance in ensuring safety for our staff and the community at large,” Gannaway said.